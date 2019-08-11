north charleston police webref web recurring (copy) (copy)

A North Charleston man turned himself into police Sunday to face murder charges for the July killing of a transgender woman.

Dominick Archield, 34, will be held in the Al Cannon Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Monday, according to Scott Deckard, Deputy Chief for the Special Operations Division of the North Charleston Police Department.

Archield is accused of shooting to death Denali Berries Stuckey, a 29-year-old transgender Charleston woman, who was found shot to death in North Charleston’s neck area on a roadside near Carner Avenue on July 20.

Stuckey is the third of four transgender women to be killed in South Carolina in the last year. Two weeks after her killing, 24-year-old Dime Doe was found shot and slumped over the steering wheel of her car in the area of Concord Church and Barnwell roads in Allendale County, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Chase Glenn, the executive director of Alliance for Full Acceptance, a Charleston-based LGBTQ advocacy organization, told the Post and Courier on Friday that the two deaths should be a wake-up call to the broader community.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Glenn said. “We are in an absolute state of emergency for black transgender women.”

