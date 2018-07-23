Charleston police say a North Charleston man was shot and killed early Monday downtown in the area of Odessa Street and Austin Avenue.
Kennedy Brown, 54, died on the scene of gunshot wounds, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. When police arrived at 2304 Odessa St., officers found Brown lying on the floor inside the residence, according to an incident report.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information can call a detective at 843-743-7200.