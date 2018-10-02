The man who carried out a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Charleston man in November 2014 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Desmond Lamont Miller, 22, had previously pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter.

Sentencing on the charge was delayed until Tuesday after the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office asked for it to be put off so the victim's family could be present. Circuit Judge Markley Dennis accepted the agreed-upon plea.

Miller was originally charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jamal Gathers was killed Nov. 13, 2014 as he was riding in the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe down East Montague Avenue, authorities said. That's when a dark-colored Dodge Charger sped up from behind and Miller opened fire as the Charger passed. Gathers was hit in the head and died.

"The motive (was) believed to be retaliatory," said Assistant Solicitor Ted Corvey, who prosecuted the case. "The victim in this case had recently been released from juvenile incarceration."

The case went nearly cold for close to two years, Corvey said in court, until Miller was overheard talking on the phone with someone about his involvement in the shooting. That information was reported to authorities, and Miller was arrested in June 2016.

"Mr. Miller, let me tell you something," Dennis said in court. "There's nothing that makes me feel good about depriving a person of their freedom ... It's something I have to do in my role as a judge, and I want to assure you I don't take this lightly."

Dennis imposed the five-year state prison sentence and is allowing for the time Miller has spent in jail awaiting trial — two years and four months — to be counted as credit toward prison time.

Miller said little during the roughly 20-minute proceeding other than to signal to the judge he was in agreement with the sentence.

"I'm just ready to get it all over with," Miller said to Dennis.

Near the end of the hearing, Rochelle Gathers, the victim's mother, stood up from her seat in the courtroom gallery to address the judge. When Dennis called on Gathers to speak, Gathers choked back tears, struggling to form sentences.

"I lost a whole part of me," she said.