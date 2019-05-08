A North Charleston man admitted Wednesday to shooting and killing his girlfriend during a confrontation in 2016, sparing the woman’s family and a young witness an emotional murder trial.

Bernard Mackey, 53, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the death of Quadeedrah Clinton, a 38-year-old mother of five who went by Deedrah.

For Clinton’s family, Mackey’s guilty plea brought an end to a devastating few years during which they’ve wondered whether her Dec. 30, 2016, slaying could have been prevented had authorities intervened before the shooting.

Police records show that North Charleston officers were called at least five times to domestic disputes between the couple before the killing. However, authorities later said officers hadn’t found enough reason to arrest anyone in those instances.

A few hours before the homicide, police responded several times to the apartment complex at 1806 Iris St. where the couple lived. Both Mackey and Clinton made allegations of domestic violence, yet authorities said they found no signs of danger to either person.

In court, 9th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Jessica Baldwin detailed what led up to Clinton's death:

Mackey first called police at 2:15 a.m. Dec. 30, Baldwin said. Clinton grabbed the phone and told a dispatcher that Mackey had pulled out stitches in her arm and was hiding his gun.

Officers responded and noted that Mackey appeared intoxicated and Clinton was agitated. Clinton said Mackey had given his gun to a friend. Mackey agreed to leave the apartment, and officers walked him out.

Mackey called police soon after and alleged Clinton had earlier threatened him with a knife. Police returned and talked with him. A neighbor offered to let Mackey stay with him, so officers left, Baldwin said.

An hour later, at 3:45 a.m., Clinton called 911 and said Mackey had called and threatened her, saying he wished he had his gun. Police found him asleep in his car nearby. They decided not to wake him up so as not to “agitate” the situation, Baldwin said.

A few hours later, a 9-year-old girl sleeping in a neighboring apartment woke to people yelling outside. She saw Mackey and Clinton arguing before a shot rang out.

The fourth call to 911 came at 5:50 a.m. Clinton was lying in the breezeway of the apartment complex, dead of a gunshot to her abdomen.

“If (police) had done what they were supposed to do from the beginning, both of them could’ve been locked up, and she would’ve still been alive,” Clinton’s sister Jacqueline Smith said after the sentencing hearing.

Baldwin said Mackey told his son that morning that he and Clinton had gotten into an argument and that she came at him with a knife, he called police and he shot her.

“He told police at one point that he just wanted some peace,” Baldwin said.

Mackey’s attorney, assistant public defender Benjamin Lewis, said the case represented a “failure on so many levels,” pointing to both Mackey’s failure to walk away from the argument with Clinton and also "the system."

Lewis noted that his client’s criminal history, which included a 1994 conviction of criminal sexual conduct, did not reflect any past convictions of domestic violence.

Before handing down the sentence, Circuit Judge Markley Dennis asked Mackey if he had anything to say. Mackey said only, “I’m sorry.”

Smith said the brief apology felt like “a slap in the face.” Still, Mackey's incarceration will allow her family to begin to heal.

“But it doesn’t bring her back,” Smith said of her sister. “His family can come see him. They can talk on the phone. We’ll never have her back.”

Mackey was given credit for nearly 2½ years served in jail since his arrest. He will spend two years on community supervision following his release.