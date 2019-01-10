A 41-year-old man accused of shooting another man to death in North Charleston in 2017 has pleaded guilty to a pair of criminal charges.
Jobany Colon, a resident of Gwinnett Street in North Charleston, pleaded Thursday to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Colon received a 25-year prison sentence, with credit for 602 days — a little over a year and a half — of time served in custody, prosecutors stated.
Reports from authorities and information from prosecutors outlined what happened during the May 19, 2017, shooting.
Colon and the victim, 28-year-old Davon Smith, were involved in an argument around 11:40 a.m. that day on the corner of Leslie and Nelson streets in North Charleston.
After the argument, Colon pulled out a gun and shot Smith at close range. Police later found five shell casings at the scene.
"Even after the victim fell to the ground, the defendant continued firing," prosecutors stated.
Colon fled and a witness took Smith to Trident Medical Center, where he died.
Smith suffered four gunshot wounds. He was struck in the chest, abdomen and left thigh.
"A reluctant eyewitness identified the defendant as the killer," prosecutors said. "The North Charleston Police Department canvassed the area and located (Colon) in a nearby apartment in possession of clothing that matched descriptions from witnesses."
Originally from Puerto Rico, Colon spent time in New York before moving to the Charleston area. He has affiliations with the Latin Kings gang and a prior history of drug abuse and property crimes, prosecutors said.