A 21-year-old North Charleston man was fatally shot over the weekend as he took his dog for a midday walk, police revealed Monday.
DeJaun Fulton was identified as the victim of the slaying around 11:20 a.m. Saturday near his home at 2031 Riverview Ave., the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
Shaihiem Hamilton, 18, of Highpoint Road in North Charleston, faces a murder charge in his death. Local records show no previous arrests for Hamilton in Charleston County criminal court.
Fulton had just returned from a grocery store when his grandmother asked him to take the dog out, she later told investigators. Through a window, she saw him standing in the front yard, a police report stated.
Their neighborhood, Windsor Place, sits between Spruill and Carner avenues on North Charleston's southern end.
At some point, Fulton and Hamilton got into an argument in front of the house. The nature of their quarrel was not clear.
Seconds after the grandmother turned to do something in the kitchen, she heard gunshots, the report stated.
Fulton ran from the front yard, clutching his chest and saying he had been shot. He collapsed in the back doorway, and the grandmother scrambled to get help.
Responding officers from the North Charleston Police Department tended to Fulton's wound in his left chest, but he was pronounced dead before noon at Medical University Hospital, the Coroner's Office said.
The officers reported finding Hamilton hiding in the house next door, at 2032 Riverview Ave. They found a gun stashed behind a refrigerator, arrest affidavits stated.
In the yard, the report added, they also found a military-style handgun.