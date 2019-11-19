Charleston County authorities have identified the North Charleston man killed in a shooting Monday morning, but no suspects have been arrested or publicly identified.

Jerome Chisolm, 46, was found lying in a field near Kimbell Road between Rivers Avenue and Interstate 26. He died at the scene around 4 a.m., according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Chisolm died of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner, and Charleston County deputies said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.