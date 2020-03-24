North Charleston man killed in Dorchester County shooting

A 51-year-old North Charleston man was killed in a shooting Monday night, authorities said.

Frank Darrell Grant was pronounced dead at the scene at 4054 Cedars Parkway, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The shooting happened at The Cedars apartment complex in unincorporated Dorchester County near North Charleston.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:21 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the complex, according to a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office incident report.

They found Grant inside on his kitchen floor, the report said. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

No suspects were identified as of Tuesday, said Lt. Richard Carson, a sheriff's spokesman.

The shooting is the third homicide in Dorchester County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction in 2020, and the 16th in the tri-county, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.