North Charleston man ID'd as likely homicide victim found in apartment complex

  • Updated
Authorities have identified a North Charleston man who was found dead at a Ladson Road apartment complex.

Kiyuon Tarig Reese, 22, was recently reported missing, according to North Charleston police. 

Officers went to Harborstone Apartments about 10 a.m. on Monday because of the missing persons report, police said. During a search, they found Reese's body near one of the apartment buildings.

The killing is being investigated as a homicide, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

The cause of death is pending. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No further information was available on Wednesday morning.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

