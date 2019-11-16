Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.