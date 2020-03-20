North Charleston man charged with murder after man found dead in home

Authorities near Myrtle Beach nabbed a North Charleston man accused of murder Friday.

North Charleston police say John Joseph Erb, 48, is responsible for leaving a man dead in a home on Success Street.

Officers were called to the home Sunday morning and found 37-year-old Donald Blake lying on a pile of towels with two gashes on his face and a "deformity" on the back of his skull, according to an incident report.

Blake was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. marshals arrested Erb days later, and he was booked into the Horry County jail.