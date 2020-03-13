You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman

  • Updated
Highway patrol cites driver following fatality involving bicyclist

State troopers have arrested a North Charleston man in connection with a Feb. 8 hit-and-run that killed a woman.

Dominique Ramone Carter, 28, was jailed Thursday on charges including reckless homicide.

Stacey Greer Rowlett, 49, of Mount Pleasant, was visiting a North Charleston home when a 2005 Buick swerved off Attaway Street and crashed into the front of the house just before midnight, Lance. Cpl. Matthew Southern said.

Rowlett died at the scene.

The driver, identified by S.C. Highway Patrol as Carter, fled the wreckage before authorities arrived.

Carter faces charges of reckless homicide, hit-and-run accident with death, hit-and-run with minor personal injury, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, having an uninsured vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

