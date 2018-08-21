A North Charleston man was arrested Monday night in the death of his infant daughter, authorities said.
Troy Abraham Wilson, 29, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse and remained Tuesday at the Charleston County jail. He was expected to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
The charge carries between 20 years and life in prison.
Officers responded around 8:20 a.m. Saturday to Wilson's apartment at 4915 Ozark St. after it was reported that the infant was not breathing. Paramedics already were there doing CPR on the baby, an incident report stated.
The girl's mother, who also lives at the home, was distraught. Wilson soon arrived at the scene and stayed with his 24-year-old wife, the report added.
The infant, who was not immediately identified publicly, was transported to Medical University Hospital, where she later died, police said. North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor did not immediately say when exactly the child died.
With the death, North Charleston has accounted for 16 of the 41 homicides recorded this year in the tri-county area. Two of the city's killings are homicide by child abuse cases.