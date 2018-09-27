Authorities have charged a North Charleston man in connection with a July 4 shooting that left a Ladson woman dead.
Biljoree J. Curry, a 17-year-old resident of Salamander Road, was already in custody on an unrelated charge from July when he was charged by detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Curry faces one count each of murder, possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and shooting into a dwelling in connection with the death of Suzanne Richardson, the Sheriff's Office stated.
According to authorities, Richardson and her husband, Melvin, were asleep in their Woodside Manor home early on July 4 when a bullet went through a window and a dresser before striking Suzanne in the head.
The 42-year-old woman and mother of five was hospitalized until she died on July 16.
"The homicide investigation revealed potential suspects inside the Woodside Manor neighborhood," said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. "Through the investigation and witness statements, Curry was named as the person that shot and killed Richardson."
Richardson's death was the eighth of nine homicides so far this year in unincorporated Charleston County. In the tri-county area, 42 people have been killed so far this year.