North Charleston man charged in assault, abduction case in downtown Charleston

A North Charleston man has been charged in the case of a woman who told police she was abducted in March from King Street in downtown Charleston and sexually assaulted.

Barrick Mills, 45, was charged June 3 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping in the rape of a woman in the early hours of March 13.

The victim, who was intoxicated, mistakenly entered Mills' car after being separated from her friends, according to police records filed in court. Mills refused to let the woman leave and drove to an unknown location where she told officials she was assaulted.

After reviewing city security video, police linked the vehicle to a verbal dispute and a reported shoplifting case at a downtown Charleston convenience store less than two hours before the woman said she entered Mills' vehicle, records show.

Mills was arrested March 17 on a warrant in the shoplifting case. He confirmed to detectives he was in Charleston the night the woman said she was assaulted but denied the shoplifting, sexual assault and kidnapping allegations.

Lab analysis of DNA evidence obtained from the victim and Mills' vehicle linked Mills to the case in late May, according to the records. He was arrested again by Charleston police June 2.

Mills' arrest follows a series of sex offenses reported in downtown Charleston this spring. One sexual assault and two cases of women being groped took place on St. Phillip Street in April. Police said the three April cases were unrelated.

So far, Charleston has seen a 72 percent increase in violent sex offenses compared with last year, according to preliminary crime data published by the city of Charleston.

City police reported 31 violent sex offenses from January to May, compared with 18 over the same period last year.