A North Charleston man was arrested Monday night after police said his infant daughter suffered a "massive" injury that he reported hours later.
Troy Abraham Wilson, 29, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse and remained Tuesday at the Charleston County jail. He waived his right to a bond hearing.
The charge carries between 20 years and life in prison.
Detectives from the North Charleston Police Department said Wilson dialed 911 about 8:30 a.m. Saturday to report that his 1-month-old girl was not breathing. Paramedics revived the baby in Wilson's home at 4915 Ozark St., an apartment house near Interstate 526 and West Montague Avenue.
Officers said Wilson's wife, the 24-year-old mother of the girl who also lives at the home, was distraught.
The girl died about 1:40 p.m. at Medical University Hospital. She was not immediately identified publicly.
Citing the results of an autopsy, detectives said in arrest affidavits that Wilson had been caring for the girl when she suffered a major skull fracture that "would have taken massive force to accomplish." No other adult would have been with the child at the time, the documents stated.
The victim would have started to show symptoms of the injury one to four hours later, the investigators added. They alleged that Wilson didn't call for help until about three hours after his daughter needed it.
Wilson's criminal history shows arrests on misdemeanor drug, gun and assault charges, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. He has no felony convictions.
With the girl's death, North Charleston has accounted for 16 of the 41 homicides recorded this year in the tri-county area. Two of the city's killings are homicide by child abuse cases.