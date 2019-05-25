Donte Benson

Donte Benson. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Cannon Detention Center

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old North Charleston man in connection with the fatal shooting of an Awendaw man.

Donte Benson has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the North Charleston Police Department. 

The victim, 27-year-old Aterrio Monroe, died at Medical University Hospital on May 12 after he was shot in front of Max Quick Stop on McMillan Avenue, police said. 

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the store for a report of shots fired and found Monroe on the ground, police said. Witnesses told officers that several people were fighting just before shooting started.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.