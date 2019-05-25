Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old North Charleston man in connection with the fatal shooting of an Awendaw man.
Donte Benson has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
The victim, 27-year-old Aterrio Monroe, died at Medical University Hospital on May 12 after he was shot in front of Max Quick Stop on McMillan Avenue, police said.
Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the store for a report of shots fired and found Monroe on the ground, police said. Witnesses told officers that several people were fighting just before shooting started.