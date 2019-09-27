Police spent Thursday night and Friday searching for a man they believe gunned down his wife at their home on Whitney Drive but aren't releasing a name or description of him.
The man, a 33-year-old whose name has been redacted from documents released to the public, knows police are searching for him but might panic if he sees his name or mugshot printed, said Karley Ash, spokeswoman for the North Charleston Police Department.
"This was a domestic incident between husband and wife, the victim has succumb to their injuries," Ash wrote in a news release. "Due to the nature of the investigation the name of the suspect/husband cannot be released at this time."
When asked whether the public might be of assistance in locating the suspect or whether he should be considered armed and dangerous, Ash would only reiterate the North Charleston Police Department's position — the time is not right to name the man.
"He is considered a flight risk," she said.
Ash would not answer further questions about the crime. Reached by phone, Chief Reggie Burgess said he was not able to reveal the suspect's name.
The victim, a 37-year-old woman, called police to 4302 Whitney Drive, where she'd been shot at least twice in the back just before 9 p.m.
First responders found her in her driveway and began treating her on site, according to the report. Some neighbors told police they'd heard several loud pops, but nobody saw the attack and police couldn't find the shooter.
The woman spoke to first responders on the way to the hospital, according to the incident report, but her words were redacted from public records. She later died of her injuries.
Detectives issued an alert asking for other officers to search for the man, according to the incident report, but have not yet found him. They also declined to say whether he could still be armed.
"If we felt that there was inherent risk to the community, we would absolutely be releasing that," Ash said.