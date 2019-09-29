The North Charleston man accused of fatally shooting his wife last week has been arrested in Florida.

Romane Clare, 33, was apprehended by Fort Lauderdale police, according to a press release from the North Charleston Police Department. He is being lodged in the Broward County jail, awaiting an extradition hearing this week.

Clare had been at large after a domestic dispute that turned fatal after authorities said he shot his wife Ebony on Thursday night.

Ebony called 911 and told authorities that her husband had shot her at their home.

When authorities arrived, they found the 37-year-old woman lying in the driveway at 4302 Whitney Drive. A police report said she suffered at least two gunshots wounds in her back.

After being rushed to the hospital, Ebony died early Friday at Medical University Hospital.

North Charleston police had refused to identify Romane Clare for nearly a day, except to say it was a "domestic incident between husband and wife."

The shooting Thursday wasn’t the first time that Romane shot his wife.

Previous reporting from The Post and Courier revealed that Clare had shot his wife before in 2014.

As part of that incident, Ebony, who at the time was Romane’s girlfriend, was struck in the leg by a bullet after Romane fired two rounds.

Romane was charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in a home, according to court records.

But at some point, the attempted murder charge was changed to second-degree assault and battery, which he pleaded guilty to in addition to one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol. The third charge was dropped, according to court records.

Romane received three years of probation in lieu of prison time. As part of probation, he was ordered to not have any contact with the victim and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

South Carolina remains one of the top five states for rates of women killed in domestic violence incidents. In 2017 — the most recent year for which FBI statistics are available — six Charleston-area women were shot by men they knew.