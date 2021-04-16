North Charleston library to close as it's replacement readies for construction

NORTH CHARLESTON — The old Cooper River Memorial Library will soon close as construction is expected shortly for a new facility, serving as a small step toward revitalizing the city's southern end.

The Charleston County Public Library will close Cooper River Memorial at 7 p.m. April 27.

The closure of the old building at 3503 Rivers Ave. makes way for construction of its replacement, the new $14 million Keith Summey North Charleston Library, named after the current mayor.

Library operations will move to a temporary location at 2036 Cherokee St. in early May. The facility, adjacent to the Department of Social Services building, is a few blocks from Cooper River Memorial.

The county library system feels the new new library, a 20,000 square-foot building, will be a resource to the community. It will give residents access to services of a modern library, said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.

What's particularly impressive is that the new structure will reuse a portion of the existing building, paying homage to the past, Craig said.

“I really like the concept a lot," Craig said. "I think it’s a great nod to the history … while also moving the library forward.”

Construction of the library is expected to begin this spring. Charleston County expects it will be completed in late May or early June 2022.

The new facility will include a 100-seat auditorium, outdoor reading areas, self checkout, a learning lab and a community classroom.

City Councilman Michael Brown, who represents the district containing the library site, said it's time to replace the old structure. Brown, 66, was raised Union Heights and remembers the Cooper River Memorial from those days.

“It’s well-needed for the corridor," he said.

The new facility falls into a larger vision for North Charleston's southern end, where there's a focus for redevelopment.

Near the library site, Charleston County is building a campus to house social and health services, a transit station, and a police substation.

Across the street, developers have plans to transform the old Navy hospital into apartments.

Rivers Avenue is also slated to be home to the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system, which will aim to relieve congestion in the region by providing a bus route through North Charleston.

"I think it’ll fit well with the development going on," Brown said.

The opening date for the temporary library location will be announced in the coming weeks, CCPL said.

Services will include access to a limited collection of books, audiobooks, DVDs, and Blu-ray Discs. The facility will have free Wi-Fi access, space for book pick-ups and drop-offs, and a small number of computers, printers and copiers for public use.

“We did not want the community to be without convenient access to some key library services while they waited for their new branch, so we worked with Charleston County government to secure space for a temporary, boutique library," Craig said.

The new North Charleston facility will be the fifth new library to open after the passing of a $108.5 million referendum in 2014 calling for new facilities and the renovation and update of the existing branches.