The quietness inside the North Charleston gym is soon disrupted by bouncing balls and blaring music as young adults, anxious to play basketball, hit the court.

For many of the athletes — attendees at an adult day program for those with special needs — the event offers more than an opportunity to shoot three-pointers and layups. For guests like Keon Baughman, 23, the outing is a chance to have fun, feel included and build relationships.

Baughman didn't score in the one-hour, up-tempo basketball game. But that didn't stop him from supporting his teammates, fist-bumping them after they hit three-pointers and mid-range jump shots.

"I still had a good time," he said.

More info Programs serving special-needs residents who'd like to partner with North Charleston in providing recreation opportunities can contact Kathy Kackley at kkackley@northcharleston.org or 843-740-5805.

Albeit unintentionally, recreation programs and extracurricular activities often exclude residents who require special assistance based on physical, mental and emotional abilities.

But North Charleston is aiming to change that.

The weekly basketball game is one of several pilot programs launched by the city's Recreation Department in partnership with Club Horizons, the adult program, and local high schools in an effort to be more inclusive.

The initiative coincides with the city's broader effort to serve all people, no matter their abilities, through recreation, employment and community engagement.

'Falling in the cracks'

While the city strives to reach as many people as possible at its many playgrounds scattered throughout the city, there are certain aspects of play areas that serve as a hindrance. For example, it's hard for individuals using canes and walkers to trek through mulch, which is the ground cover at many sites. Additionally, the sports programs are open to all but they're not as accommodating for people who require special assistance.

"It's a very under-served community," Kathy Kackley, program director for the city's recreation department, said of the city's special-needs population. “I think everyone tries to be inclusive. I think we're just not being intentional. Inclusive is not just being invited to the dance. It's being included, being asked to dance, being a part of something.”

This is particularly true for high-functioning students with disabilities. While some may have the physical skills to play on sports teams, emotional or mental disabilities can hinder their ability to process plays or directions.

"Sometimes they can fall into the crack," said Courtney Jenkins, a staff member at Club Horizons.

This prompted the city's recreation department several years ago to begin examining ways it could be more inclusive. Staff members reached out to the adult day program about playing kickball monthly at a local field. Special-needs students from North Charleston High School eventually joined in as the effort expanded to include basketball, karate, swimming and disc golf.

Recently at the Danny Jones Recreation Center, Club Horizons young adults competed in a fast-paced, full-court basketball game. One-handed shots and unbalanced two-pointers highlighted the event. Some preferred to cheer or dance to hip-hop tunes blasting from the radio on the sidelines. At the end of the game the group huddled as Jenkins reminded them that no matter who'd won, they were all winners, part of the same team.

"They just want to feel accepted," Jenkins said. "Coming here, and being part of a team, playing against each other and other folks, it makes a big difference."

Community engagement is a key component to the pilot programs. Firefighters and police officers participate in basketball games, helping young adults become familiar with the public servants.

Broderick Brayboy, a North Charleston firefighter, said some Club Horizons members have become new friends.

"I know a few of them by their names," he said.

Other efforts

The pilot programs are just one of several initiatives underway to engage people through recreation. The city currently has plans for a Park Circle playground where children can play on monkey bars with seats and sound-silencing igloos. North Charleston is still seeking more funds to convert the field there into a Miracle League baseball diamond designed for athletes with special needs.

The city also aims to provide employment opportunities to young adults with special needs. In the fall, high school students will be able to receive job training at the city's new athletic center where they'll work the snack bar and front desk.

This coincides with Project SEARCH, a work-based learning model for transition-age high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Charleston County schools recently received a grant to launch a SEARCH program at the Embassy Suites in North Charleston where young adults will gain employment experience and secure entry-level job opportunities.

"We don't want it to just be recreation," Kackley said.