A North Charleston teacher's aide is on administrative leave after a mother reported she hurt her kindergartner on Monday.
On Tuesday, the mother told administrators that the aide had grabbed her child by the shirt, sat him in a chair and put her hands around his neck during school hours at A.C. Corcoran Elementary.
Principal Quenetta White called North Charleston police, which noted that the child seemed unharmed and that the aide "was just trying to calm the student down," an officer wrote in a report.
The aide said the student was in the behavior intervention room and not listening to her, so she grabbed his shirt and took him to a chair across the room.
The aide was not arrested, but has been placed on administrative leave while the Charleston County School District investigates.