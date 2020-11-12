North Charleston issues stop work order after trees removed without permit

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city issued a stop work order this week after a developer removed a handful of trees without a permit.

Residents contacted the city's Planning and Zoning Department on Tuesday after noticing trees being cut down near Holy Cow Burgers and Brew on McCarthy Street, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

Six elm trees were taken away as part of plans to add new parking spaces at the restaurant, which is located near the Link Mixson Apartments, just outside the Park Circle community.

That neighborhood contains a mix of apartments, houses, restaurants and recreational parks.

The trees removed were 5 inches in diameter, which falls within the city's guidelines for allowable tree removal, Johnson said. But the developer, Stanley Martin Homes, didn't apply for the permit needed prior to taking down trees.

“They kind of jumped the gun," Johnson said.

He said Thursday afternoon the city is issuing the company a permit to resume the work.

Stanley Martin Homes plans to replace the trees removed and add additional ones.

This is not the first time tree displacement has prompted concern in North Charleston. Conservationists criticized the city in February over the city's handling of North Charleston property in West Ashley when more than a hundred trees were removed to make way for the Watson Hill development.

North Charleston is currently considering an overlay district that would help protect the character of the scenic area west of the Ashley River.

The Park Circle incident also comes after North Charleston eased its environmental protections this summer, when City Council agreed to take away all protections for pine trees and sweetgums.

While the city’s previous protections applied to trees with a diameter of 8 inches, the amendment increased that to 10 inches. The rule change was sparked by homeowners and developers who often find tree removal difficult.