North Charleston inclusive playground receives national recognition, grant money

NORTH CHARLESTON — North Charleston's planned playground aimed at serving children of all abilities has received national recognition and grant funding to help establish the inclusive, recreational space.

The incoming playground has been named a National Demonstration Site by the PlayCore Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, a research company specializing in areas of recreation.

The recognition will enable research and data collection once the playground opens. It will then be used as a blueprint for other playgrounds.

The city will also receive $70,000 in grant funding to help cover costs for the space, which is expected to be completed in 2021.

"We’re excited because we’ve got plans for other, bigger, inclusive playgrounds," said city Recreation Director Doyle Best. "This is our first step in the process.”

Made possible through an initiative by PlayCore company GameTime and the S.C. Recreation and Parks Association, the city's new playground is one of nine sites selected from applicants across the state.

Parks also were selected in Spartanburg County, Richland County, the city of Chester, Chester County, Greenville County, Lexington County and Fort Mill.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has long touted the city as a place where all people can enjoy amenities, no matter their physical, emotional and mental abilities.

“Establishing the city’s first inclusive playground is a meaningful step forward as part of our ongoing focus to bring play and activities to all,” Summey said.

The project, which will be in Oak Terrace Preserve near North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary, will contain swings, slides, musical instruments and other equipment accessible to persons with disabilities.

The planned park will be roughly 3 acres and will include an all-purpose field for sports and a picnic pavilion, said Art Titus, a contract project manager for the park.

It will focus on children ages 2-12. That's unique, Titus said, as many facilities are geared either towards youths ages 2-5 or ages 6-12, but usually not both age groups.

There were plans to create a Miracle League field and inclusive playground in Park Circle. That plan is still on the table, though funding is not currently available, Best said. The city hopes to resume that effort at some point.

The Oak Terrace initiative is being funded using some of the $1 million set aside for the neighborhood when the city agreed to $22 million in bonds for a special district that includes the neighborhood, Best said.

The National Demonstration Site Network helps raise awareness about communities promoting health and wellness, providing them with research findings on the community's vitality.

The sites show community strength across a variety of influences, including social-emotional, environmental, health, community engagement, public services and educational opportunities.

SCRPA Executive Director Jim Headley said the network is important because it paves the way for more research that could help plan other inclusive playgrounds.

The National Demonstration parks will contain QR codes, which will be one way to collect demographic data. Park staff will also conduct surveys using questionnaires to gather important data, such as how long guests are staying at the playgrounds and which play activities are most popular.

Headley said more research will help make informed decisions when designing inclusive recreational spaces, which can cost around $250,000 each, he said.

But the money is well spent, he said. In addition to serving as an outlet for exercise, the playgrounds contain equipment that also help stimulate young minds.

The spaces serve as community hubs where all people can assemble and play, he said.