North Charleston hotel shooting leaves 1 woman dead

NORTH CHARLESTON — A shooting at a Dorchester Road hotel left one woman dead on May 5, according to police.

Officers were called after 6 p.m. to the Charleston Inn and Suites, 3680 Dorchester Road, for a report of shots fired, according to a North Charleston Police Department incident report.

As they drove to the hotel, a second 911 call came in saying there was a person on the ground who appeared to have been shot, the report said.

An officer found the victim on the ground in front of Room 320, the report said.

Authorities found several projectiles and shell casings in the parking lot and in front of room doors, the report said. They also noted bullet damage to a stairway railing on the second floor and the vinyl ceiling on the first floor.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old North Charleston resident Lakisha Dennis.

She was declared dead of a gunshot wound at 7:30 p.m. at Medical University Hospital, the Coroner's Office said.

Further information about the shooting was not available Thursday.