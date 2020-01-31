North Charleston wants to create a new athletic field in a quickly growing section of the city to support the area's increased soccer demand.

City officials hope that a sports complex near Palmetto Commerce Parkway could also facilitate a lacrosse program.

The athletic area is still a concept at this point. But there's plenty of green space available on the northern end of the city, where the city could establish space to accommodate the increased participation in field sports, said city spokesman Ryan Johnson.

"It’s in the infancy stages," Johnson said. "Everyone recognizes there is a need in North Charleston and the region to specifically target some of those growing athletic programs."

Soccer's popularity has increased nationally.

A recent Gallup poll showed 7 percent of Americans cited soccer as their favorite sport to watch, the highest that the sport has registered to date.

The sport has nearly matched the popularity of baseball. The 9 percent of Americans who said baseball is their favorite sport to watch is the lowest percentage for the sport since Gallup first asked the question in 1937.

The trend is being realized in North Charleston, where the city's soccer program increased from 350 athletes in 2018 to 400 in 2019, Recreation Director Doyle Best said. Best expects participation to continue to climb as families become less interested in baseball and more interested in more affordable sports options, like soccer.

"All you have to provide is a pair of shoes and shin guards," Best said, noting the city provides all other materials.

Youth soccer activities are held at Danny Jones, Northwoods and River Oaks. While the Recreation Department doesn't feature a lacrosse program, the city would look into creating one if a new sports complex emerges.

Other agencies, like the city's police department, have facilitated the sport for several years. Lacrosse was introduced to the Cops Athletic Program in 2017.

The city has partnered with local school districts and other organizations over time to meet the increased demand for athletics.

The city collaborated with Cathedral of Praise years ago to install field lights on a large church-owned meadow, which the city uses for sports activities. North Charleston maintains the soccer field at River Oaks Middle, and in turn, gains access to the school's field and basketball gym.

Dorchester District 2 and the city are constructing a $22 million aquatics center near Fort Dorchester High School that will host state and national competitions.

Mayor Keith Summey touted the possibility of a new sports complex near Palmetto Commerce in his 2020 "State of the City" address, citing it as an effort bound to come to fruition.

He noted plans to expand the city's recreational landscape in other ways, such as the addition of a new senior center on the upper part of Dorchester Road and a new facility in Chicora Cherokee.

Palmetto Commerce runs through the Dorchester County section of the city, which has seen significant growth in recent years.

The parkway is often congested during rush hour, due in part by commuters using the route to avoid gridlock on busier streets, like Dorchester Road.

There are several projects in the works to mitigate congestion, including a plan to extend the parkway 3 miles and an effort to construct a new interchange between existing exits for Ashley Phosphate Road and University Boulevard.