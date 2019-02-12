A man suspected of shooting another man to death in North Charleston last month was arrested by federal marshals in Washington State Tuesday.
Da'Shawn Marquis Richards, a 20-year-old resident of Marie Street in North Charleston, was apprehended without incident in Seattle, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Local investigators are working on having him extradited to South Carolina.
Richards, who is also known as "TAZ," was wanted in the death of 18-year-old El'Tajaris Carew Jr.
Officers were called shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 13 go a report of shots fired at 5411 Califf Road, police stated.
At the scene, they found Carew's body and a second man who had been shot in the leg, police stated. The second man was treated for his wound.
The shooting was the first homicide reported in North Charleston this year and the third in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.