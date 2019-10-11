After a reduction in homicides in 2018, North Charleston is on pace to see its third-largest number of killings in the past six years, according to statistics obtained from law enforcement and a Post and Courier database.

There were 22 homicides from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, a 31 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to Karley Ash, a North Charleston Police Department spokeswoman. The city is on pace for 29 homicides by the end of 2019.

But for police officials, numbers only tell part of the story.

Neighborhoods with historically higher homicides rates — Dorchester-Waylyn, Chicora-Cherokee and Liberty Hill — have all seen the number of killings drop, said Deputy Chief Greg Gomes. The homicides are not random.

North Charleston homicides 2014-19 North Charleston homicides from 2014 to 2019 2014: 24

2015: 21

2016: 32

2017: 35

2018: 24

2019 (Jan. 1 to Sept. 30): 22 Sources: North Charleston Police Department and Post and Courier homicide database

"Most of our crimes of violence revolve around neighborhood beefs," Gomes said. "If you look at several of them, they're meeting to do drug deals. Drugs, guns and violence; there's a direct nexus between them."

Gomes pointed to a shooting that left two people dead in the parking lot of Northwoods Stadium Cinema in early August. That incident began as a drug deal.

In many of the homicides investigated this year, the victim, suspect or both are not North Charleston residents, Gomes said. They're traveling to the city to take part in criminal activity.

The department is working hard to lower the violent crime rate by developing community partnerships and using crime data to deploy officers to problems areas, he said. Those efforts have been paying off, Gomes said. Robberies, burglaries and other property crimes are down.

According to North Charleston police statistics, overall robberies from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 fell by 23 percent compared with the same period in 2018. Robberies to businesses fell 44 percent, robberies of people fell 19 percent and burglaries fell by 7 percent.

Officers have also been successful in taking firearms off the streets, Gomes said.

The department recorded 214 firearms-related arrests in the first nine months of 2018, according to police statistics. Over the same period this year, there have been 280 arrests, a 31 percent increase.

"If you look at the core crimes that are down ... we think it has a lot to do with the way we're distributing our manpower," Gomes said. "I think all those things impact crime."

And the department continues to build community relationships that they believe are essential to making North Charleston safer.

"They are the eyes and ears on the ground," Gomes said. "We're just looking to stay the course and continue to do the things that have proven successful over the years."

Thomas Ravenell, a pastor and community activist, said entrenched distrust for law enforcement held by some communities in North Charleston is beginning to erode.

"There's a stain on the city of years of bad relationships between (police) and the community," Ravenell said. "This is not the police department that was here 10, 15 years ago. People are saying (they're) going to sit at the table and going to do their part. I think that effort is going well."

The pastor said he constantly encourages residents to get involved and reminds them that they can no longer simply close their blinds and pretend nothing happened when a shooting or other crime occurs on their street.

Despite the increase in homicides this year, Ravenell said he remains optimistic.

"It's going to take a little time but under the leadership of Chief (Reggie) Burgess, we've seen great strides," he said. "We can't get frustrated in the middle of this process. It's going to take some time to see this thing through."

And the more residents are confident that they can collaborate with law enforcement, the safer communities will get because criminals will know they're being watched, Ravenell said.

"You're no longer going to commit a crime and just walk the street," Ravenell said. "We're going to see that you're taken off the streets."