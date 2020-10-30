North Charleston home owner discovers potential Cold War-era bomb shelter behind house

NORTH CHARLESTON — The old Charleston Naval Base used to repair nuclear submarines during the Cold War, making the area a potential target of attack.

That's one of the reasons why a bunker unearthed near the site could be a Cold War-era bomb shelter, possibly dating to the mid-1900s, as protection against a strike from the Soviet Union, a North Charleston historian and a Charleston area contractor said.

Marshall Walker, the developer and owner of the home on Reynolds Ave., and Marc Engelke, a Charleston area contractor, found the underground contraption behind the house, which they have been working on to convert into office space.

The concrete space has the look of a mid-20th century structure made to serve as protection from a nuclear attack.

The single room, 10-foot by 10-foot area has a vent on top and a 12-inch-thick concrete ceiling.

Inside are old light bulbs, three glass jugs filled with water, a wooden bed and mattress, some clothes and a baby doll.

Rumors had circulated for years that the home's backyard contained an underground space. The neighbor to the Reynolds Avenue site said its former owner, who had lived there at 1930 Reynolds for 60 years, had been told a shelter was buried in the yard.

A hump on the ground also fueled speculation.

But the former resident never attempted to confirm the story.

Walker said he and Engelke were told about a month ago of the rumor. Engelke began his inquiry by drilling into the land, where his tool met concrete at about 6 inches below top dirt level.

"We didn’t know if it was a septic, a cistern of some kind," Engelke said.

While using a backhoe to uncover the rest of what was there, a door made of plywood caved-in, revealing an inside with a floor covered with a foot of water.

"We thought it was an urban legend," Engelke said. "We couldn’t comprehend somebody having this property and having heard this rumor and not having explored it."

Engelke said he believes the structure was built to serve as a safe haven from a missile attack, given that the building is made of concrete, contains a vent and jugs of water, and is in close proximity to the old military complex.

Historian Don Campagna, who formerly served as North Charleston's archivist, said he wouldn't be surprised if the facility is indeed a 1960s-era self-contained bomb shelter.

During that time, Charleston and the base would have been on the "A list of targets," due to the site's role in attending to nuclear submarines, Campagna said.

A nuclear attack from the Soviet Union would have been sure to zero in on the Lowcountry, the historian said.

"The first strike you can almost be assured would have been Charleston," he said.

The threat of an attack prompted action in South Carolina.

Campagna, who grew up in Columbia, recalls doing drills in school where students would practice hiding under desks in the event of a strike.

While military personnel were particularly aware of the danger, the Reynolds Avenue home could have belonged to a civilian, Campagna said.

"The fear was absolutely real," he said. “I don’t think people now have a concept of how close we came.”

If it is a shelter, Campagna would like to see it serve as a learning tool.

"I would hope that it would be a lesson to people today," he said. "That sense of danger might have lessened but the fear and reality of it is still extraordinarily real.”

Walker isn't sure what he'll do with the discovery.