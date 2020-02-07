North Charleston High to host new, annual conference aimed at boosting family engagement

Academic success doesn't only depend on what happens inside the classroom.

In an effort to boost community involvement and improve student educational outcomes, North Charleston High School will host its first parent engagement conference Saturday.

The event, titled "Stronger Together," will focus on how staff and parents can collaborate to help North Charleston students. Breakout sessions will include information on financial aid and financial literacy, truancy/attendance, navigating mental health resources, standardized testing and life after high school.

Research has repeatedly shown this type of family and community involvement translates to higher academic performance.

"It improves student engagement," said Principal Henry Darby, who also serves on Charleston County Council.

"It also reduces student absenteeism," he said. "It also restores parents’ confidence, and it also builds self-esteem in the parents and the schools and the children."

North Charleston High was one of nine Charleston County schools singled out in 2018 by the S.C. Department of Education after it ranked among the lowest-performing public schools in South Carolina.

The high-poverty, majority-black school has faced high teacher turnover rates in the past while decades of Charleston County's extensive school choice options caused enrollment to drop.

Many North Charleston parents work multiple jobs, which can make it difficult for them to attend school events during the day.

"People like to say, ‘Parents aren't involved, they don't care.’ And that's not always the case. Parents are busy," said Kala Goodwine, the district's director of alternative programs and services and a member of the high school's support staff.

Darby agreed.

"We have parents that work two and three jobs at a time and it’s very difficult to make some of these meetings. They have to make decisions whether to work to pay a bill or to purchase food or clothing for the child, as opposed to attending to a meeting," he said.

To encourage North Charleston families to participate, the school is providing free shuttles to and from the event.

"We want to remove any obstacles that may get in the way of parents being able to participate and be engaged," said Assistant Administrator Bernard Blaney, who organized the conference. "So if we can offer limited transportation services to alleviate any transportation issues, then we’re certainly willing to do that."

North Charleston resident and school board member Chris Collins said he thinks boosting parent engagement at North Charleston is a great first step. But the school also needs more district support to fund additional teachers in the classroom and more program offerings, he said.

"We can't treat it just like a normal school. We can't treat it like we would treat Buist or Cario," Collins said, referring to two high performing Charleston County schools. "You have to treat it as a school with needs and you put the resources where those needs are."

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium on East Montague Avenue. It is free and open to the public. Call 843-745-7140 for transportation information or visit the North Charleston High School Facebook page.