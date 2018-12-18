Officers charged nine students with disorderly conduct after a massive fight broke out in a hall at North Charleston High School on Tuesday, according to a police spokesman.
Three adult students were charged and arrested, while six juvenile students were charged and released to parents, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
The school was placed on a Code Yellow "administrative lockdown" to allow police to secure the hallway, according to a district spokesman. As of 1:30 p.m., the Code Yellow had been lifted.
"We are appalled by the incident of students fighting today at North Charleston High School," the district said in an emailed statement. "The school and the District are investigating in cooperation with North Charleston Police, and appropriate and stern disciplinary action will be taken against all students who were involved."
North Charleston police have not provided a copy of an incident report related to the arrests but a widely circulated Facebook video shows a chaotic scene as numerous students threw punches and kicks, and resisting adult school employees who tried to hold them back.
The melee lasted more than one minute, and one police officer can be seen entering the fray, while at least one school employee was thrown to the ground by a student.
A crowd of onlookers yelled encouragement, and one observer posted the video in a public Facebook post that was shared more than 490 times by 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The students were charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor that carries up to a $100 fine or a 30-day prison sentence under state law. Minor students often receive alternative sentencing from Family Court in Charleston County.
Under the school district's code of conduct for middle and high school students, the consequences for students can vary. If a student assaults another student, that is considered a "Level 3" criminal offense that can result in expulsion. A student who is involved in a fight without receiving criminal charges is considered a Level 2 offender, with possible consequences including suspension or a school probation contract.
Recording and posting videos of a fight is considered a Level 1 behavioral misconduct offense by the district, and consequences for first-time offenders can include administrative detention, community service or loss of extracurricular activities.