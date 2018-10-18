The firefighters on the boat squinted at the creature beneath the crab pot line as it struggled underwater.
Unsure of what it was, the eight or so rescue officials aboard the North Charleston Fire Department boat moved closer.
J.C. Gypin, an engineer for the department and the boat's captain, took a closer look. There was no mistaking it — the creature was a dolphin, its tail hopelessly entangled in the crab pot line.
This was definitely a first for the fire crew, Gypin recalled. The team had never performed a dolphin rescue. This certainly wasn't a part of their training. But the firefighters were in agreement: The dolphin needed help.
The marine unit that day, Sept. 29, had been patroling the water near Riverfront Park during this year's Heart Walk.
"It looked like it was getting weak," Gypin said. "It was scared."
So, Gypin called the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which suggested the crew get help from the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.
Gypin called the network, and its staff helped walk his crew through the steps of freeing the dolphin from the pot line.
Video of the incident shows a firefighter using an extended pole with a hook to latch onto the rope. Once the dolphin was close, Gypin said, the line was cut and the dolphin was freed.
"We were all anxious," he said. "Once we got it cut loose, we were pretty excited. It's something we'd never encountered ... so we kind of had to learn on the fly."
The firefighters watched the dolphin, at first appearing to be apprehensive and confused, come to the realization it was no longer entangled and swim into the distance.
"Dolphin's free!" a voice off camera exclaimed.
The crew named the dolphin Dipsy.