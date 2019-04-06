Rocky the dog
North Charleston Fire Department Capt. Paul Bryant adopts Rocky from Charleston Animal Society on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Bryant rescued Rocky from underneath rocks in late March. Gregory Yee/Staff

 By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com

For Paul Bryant, it was fate. 

The North Charleston Fire Department captain was called to a report of an animal trapped under rocks and other debris on March 30. It was a small puppy that he assumed was someone's pet. 

"We went straight into action, started moving pieces of concrete, getting them out the way," Bryant said. "(We) took a shovel and actually dug down under the ground to see if I could get him the rest of the way out."

The small puppy was reluctant but eventaully came out with some coaxing and gentle pulling on his front paws, the firefighter said. 

"I started thinking about — ok, does he belong to someone," Bryant said. "This is what we need to find out because if I lost my animal, I would always want him returned."

Some neighbors near where the puppy was found took the animal to an emergency veteranarian, he said.

Bryant took the puppy home on Saturday after a mandatory five-day waiting period had passed with the Charleston Animal Society where it was to be put up for adoption.

"It's like, oh no ... he is my dog and he's coming home with me," the firefigher said. "It was just absolutely gorgeous experience. No other way of saying it. It was perfect."

Bryant's previous dog died around three years ago.

"We'd been looking for a dog and it just, it wasn't meant to be, and then this was just absolutely incredible," the firefighter said. "Doing the rescue and then it was like the good Lord said: This your dog."

As for what to name his new pet, Bryant said the choice was obvious — Rocky.

Kay Hyman, an Animal Society spokeswoman, reminds anyone who finds a lost or stray pet to contact authorities and get the animal to a veteranarian or the Animal Society where it can be checked for a microchip or compared to missing pet reports. 

Rocky and Capt. Bryant
Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.