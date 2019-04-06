For Paul Bryant, it was fate.
The North Charleston Fire Department captain was called to a report of an animal trapped under rocks and other debris on March 30. It was a small puppy that he assumed was someone's pet.
"We went straight into action, started moving pieces of concrete, getting them out the way," Bryant said. "(We) took a shovel and actually dug down under the ground to see if I could get him the rest of the way out."
The small puppy was reluctant but eventaully came out with some coaxing and gentle pulling on his front paws, the firefighter said.
Puppy rescue today by @NCFDSC Captain Bryant and @NCPD. This little pup was found by some bike riders who heard the puppy crying beneath a pile of rocks.#puppies pic.twitter.com/cHOGvPCYrn— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) March 31, 2019
"I started thinking about — ok, does he belong to someone," Bryant said. "This is what we need to find out because if I lost my animal, I would always want him returned."
Some neighbors near where the puppy was found took the animal to an emergency veteranarian, he said.
Bryant took the puppy home on Saturday after a mandatory five-day waiting period had passed with the Charleston Animal Society where it was to be put up for adoption.
"It's like, oh no ... he is my dog and he's coming home with me," the firefigher said. "It was just absolutely gorgeous experience. No other way of saying it. It was perfect."
Today @NCFDSC Capt. Paul Bryant adopted this puppy from @Adoptatcas. Bryant rescued the puppy from underneath some rocks in North Charleston a few weeks ago #CHSnews pic.twitter.com/6SiaaVZ0H3— Gregory Yee (@GregoryYYee) April 6, 2019
Bryant's previous dog died around three years ago.
"We'd been looking for a dog and it just, it wasn't meant to be, and then this was just absolutely incredible," the firefighter said. "Doing the rescue and then it was like the good Lord said: This your dog."
As for what to name his new pet, Bryant said the choice was obvious — Rocky.
Kay Hyman, an Animal Society spokeswoman, reminds anyone who finds a lost or stray pet to contact authorities and get the animal to a veteranarian or the Animal Society where it can be checked for a microchip or compared to missing pet reports.