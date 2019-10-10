All roads wear out over time, but heavier traffic certainly speeds things up.

North Charleston roads originally envisioned and constructed for residential use have become major cut-throughs, leading some of them to wear out faster than originally expected.

New roads that once eased congestion in the Dorchester County section of the city have become so popular that they're now regular points of gridlock during rush hour. Some neighborhood roads, such as Wescott Boulevard, are being used by commuters hoping to avoid traffic on major thoroughfares.

Now a bill is coming due.

The city North Charleston is looking to address the problem as it considers dishing out $1.7 million to patch up 14 roads in Dorchester County. The city's Finance Committee will consider the sum Thursday, before it goes to City Council.

“They’re wearing out faster than you can ever believe," said Councilman Ron Brinson. "This becomes a major maintenance responsibility we have to take care of.”

Some of the 14 roads, which would be resurfaced by Sanders Brothers Construction, are neighborhood streets due for maintenance.

"The goal is you don’t want them to deteriorate to the point where you can't resurface them and have to rebuild them," said Mike Dalrymple, the city's assistant director for public works.

But others, such as Patriot Boulevard, are main pathways that have been overused and worn down.

Officials estimate that up to 70 percent of the vehicles turning onto Patriot Boulevard from Wescott Boulevard, originated at Dorchester Road, Brinson said. He pointed to the area's growth and the almost 30,000 North Charleston residents who live in Dorchester County.

He added that potholes and worn-out crosswalks pose public safety issues for both commuters and pedestrians.

Many North Charleston roads within Charleston County are repaired routinely by the county.

But in Dorchester County, North Charleston officials and residents have felt excluded by how that county has chosen to spend gas tax funds to repair and resurface roads in the city.

Dorchester County's transportation committee's 2019 list of projects for repaving and maintenance only includes two streets in or near North Charleston: Runnymede Lane and Scottwood Drive.

But city officials said North Charleston recently has been able to establish a productive relationship with Dorchester County, which provided $400,000 to help repair parts of Patriot and Wescott boulevards.

Regardless of who's paying for it, residents are glad to see the work on the way. Traffic, though, remains a nightmare.

Roz Mathis, president of The Farm at Wescott neighborhood association, was pleased to find potholes filled on Patriot Boulevard, but she still finds it nearly impossible to exit her subdivision during rush hour. She attributes the congestion to Waze, a navigation app that guides commuters using the shortest route possible.

Mathis said other solutions are needed, such as encouraging more parents to have their children carpool or take the bus to school.

She also takes heart in a handful of major projects on the drawing board that also are aimed at alleviating congestion, including the third phase of the Palmetto Commerce Parkway, which will extend that road by several miles, and a new Palmetto Commerce Interchange, which will give people quicker access to the interstate.

“I think there’s hope," Mathis said.