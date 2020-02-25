North Charleston detective arrested, accused of leaking sensitive information

A North Charleston narcotics detective was arrested on Tuesday by state agents on allegations he provided sensitive information to a confidential informant.
Brett Benjamin Bull, a 33-year-old resident of Smoaks in Colleton County, was charged with one count each of obstructing justice and common law misconduct in office, according to an arrest warrant.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division investigated the case at the request of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
"Bull did use this position to provide law enforcement sensitive information via cell phone texts to a known criminal confidential informant regarding an ongoing and future narcotics operation led by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Metro Narcotics Unit," according to an arrest affidavit.
In a statement, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the department placed Bull on administrative leave without pay pending SLED's investigation.
"When SLED advised (us) that charges would be forthcoming, Mr. Bull was terminated on Feb. 19," Burgess said.
Bull worked as an officer for the city for more than eight years, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
According to affidavits, Bull passed information to the informant on Nov. 21.
"The information was discovered during a subsequent arrest of the (informant) on Dec. 4 and a legal search incident to the arrest revealing texts between Detective Bull and (the informant) where bull described a CCSO Metro Narcotics operation taking place that night and for the (informant) to stay away," affidavits said. "Bull provided details of the operation, influencing, hindering and delaying an official narcotics operational investigation and compromising the safety of officers."
Bull could not be reached on Tuesday and an attorney was not listed for him in online court records.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.