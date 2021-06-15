North Charleston continues planning for redevelopment around transit line

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Lowcountry Rapid Transit line is years away, but the city continues to prepare for the anticipated redevelopment around the future bus route.

The North Charleston Planning Commission recommended approval for a 14-mile-long special district covering portions of U.S. highways 52 and 78.

Dubbed the Upper 52-78 Overlay District, the plan aims to promote cohesive development design and safe transit access from Durant Avenue to the Ladson Fairgrounds.

The decision goes before City Council July 22 for final approval, with additional opportunity for public comment at the July 15 Public Safety Committee meeting.

"If we get this second piece of the puzzle passed, we’ll have the corridor under the level of protection that will prevent large investment that would be antithetical to the future goals," City Planner Charles Drayton said.

The district, which is similar to the newly adopted Rivers Avenue South Overlay District that covers Durant Avenue to Success Street, includes building orientation requirements, an affordable housing incentive and a 12-foot-wide sidewalk.

What's different is the Upper Rivers overlay proposes a "backage road" providing alternative access to properties along the corridor. The idea is to help limit vehicle turns from the corridor and allow traffic to move more freely.

The plan currently calls for new development and improvements to existing developments to dedicate a 30-foot easement to the city for the back road. To enable construction of the 22-foot-wide back street, the proposed plan requires developments pay into a fund, or build a portion of the road.

But the commission recommended City Council consider alternative funding options for the new roadway.

Commissioner Eric Laquiere said the back road will help limit traffic buildup along Rivers Avenue. But he doesn't agree with the proposed payment mechanism.

Eminent domain, which could be considered to fund the road, is something that should be used sparingly, Laquiere said.

But even so, that method is better than forcibly taking people's properties without compensation, he said.

“I think (eminent domain) is a better option," he said. "That’s my personal belief."

Though a regional project, much of the rapid transit line will run through North Charleston. The 21.5-mile-long bus route will stretch along U.S. 78 and 52 into downtown Charleston. The project is expected to be completed around 2026.

The line is also projected to spur mixed-use development along the route, and bring infrastructure improvements that include 18 miles of shared-use path, 34 pedestrian crosswalks, and 8.5 miles of reconstructed and new sidewalk.

Councilman Sam Hart said the transit system is "badly needed" to help address the region's traffic woes.

"I think it’s a project a whole lot of people will benefit from," Hart said.

The plan appears to have already attracted some development to the corridor. Two Rivers Avenue projects, Charleston County's new social services hub and a developer's Ten Mile office complex, were built in anticipation of the incoming bus line, Drayton said.