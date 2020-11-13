North Charleston considering special district to help protect Ashley River corridor

NORTH CHARLESTON — Concerns over how the business-friendly city will handle its more rural properties west of the Ashley River have loomed for years.

Preservationists say North Charleston's plan for a special overlay district covering areas around scenic S.C. Highway 61 shows the city is listening to those worries. But they add that more could be done to strengthen the plan, designed to balance growth demands with the environment.

The Ashley River Road Corridor Overlay District would cover the city's 9,000 acres west of the river and calls for: more open space by clustering development, a 200-foot-wide buffer, trails and limited curb cuts onto S.C. Highway 61.

The area is both a local and national treasure. Ashley River Road, listed as a national scenic byway, stretches beneath a canopy of massive oak trees and runs past several historic sites such as Drayton Hall, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens and Middleton Place.

Mayor Keith Summey said the city is working to ensure the "positive impacts of economic development do not negatively affect the feel of a seamless corridor along the entirety of Ashley River Road."

But there are requests from the public for more input. Three people spoke at an October Planning Commission meeting requesting the plan be denied in addition to asking for more involvement. The commission unanimously recommended denial of the overlay in its current form.

Conservationists say the city's document would be a good first step toward protecting the area but that the plan could be made even better.

For example, North Charleston should outline in the plan a program for transferring developer rights from the special Ashley River district to another special overlay district created along Rivers Avenue, located in an urban area on the eastern part of the city, said Jason Crowley, communities and transportation program director for the Coastal Conservation League.

Designed to lessen development in one location and increase it in another, such a program would allow purchasers in the Rivers Avenue "receiving area" to buy development rights from those in the West Ashley "sending area," Crowley said.

This would make sense because the Rivers Avenue corridor is a focal point among regional planners for commercial and residential growth, given the planned bus rapid transit line, he said.

"Then you're putting density in more appropriate places," Crowley said. "The Ashley River corridor is not an appropriate place for growth and density. For decades, people have worked incredibly hard to protect that land.”

There is also a call for a more regional approach when it comes to planning around Ashley River Road, which runs through five government jurisdictions.

North Charleston has been at odds with some of those municipalities. A pending lawsuit was filed by the city of Charleston after North Charleston annexed the 2,200-acre Whitfield tract west of the Ashley River, and a Dorchester County councilman criticized the city after more than a hundred trees were taken down to make way for North Charleston's Watson Hill development, slated to contain about 1,000 residences.

Moving forward, North Charleston should take the lead on creating a regional task force that would invite neighboring government agencies, preservation groups and other stakeholders to the table, said George McDaniel, chairman of the Ashley Scenic River Advisory Council.

When McDaniel previously served as director of the nearby Drayton Hall, a museum and 18th century-era plantation, he worked with the city as North Charleston implemented environmental protections along the Ashley River.

He would like to see them once again exhibit leadership in the Lowcountry, an area that suffers from a lack of regional planning, he said.

“How can growth and consistency be accomplished with five different jurisdictions unless they work together?" he said. "Planning departments need to talk together."