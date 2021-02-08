North Charleston completes more than $1 million in renovations at Riverfront Park

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city has completed over $1 million worth of improvements at Riverfront Park, an area primed for new development in the coming years.

"I think it's no question it's one of the nicest parks in North Charleston and gives us direct access to the Cooper River," said city spokesman Ryan Johnson.

“It's very important to maintain it. Not just as a passive park, but it fits into the overall vision mayor and City Council have for future development of the north end of the Navy base.”

Work at the park included shoreline nourishment, demolition of a berm and nonworking restrooms to create more useable park space, and upgrading the boardwalk and fishing pier.

The riverbank had been suffering from significant erosion due to Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, Johnson said. The shoreline was stabilized using large rocks.

“Hopefully, the repairs made will last for the next 50 years," Johnson said.

Jordan Price celebrated her 30th birthday with her mother Alliean Price at Riverfront Park Feb. 9. Price picked the park for the purpose of making her birthday photos.

“It’s such a nice area” Price said.

Safety improvements on the boardwalk included installation of new lighting and weather-proof boarding. The boardwalk was closed most of last year, but reopened when its renovations were completed in November. The shoreline work was also finished then.

The berm and restrooms were demolished last spring. Restrooms remain by the park's Navy base memorial. No additional ones were installed.

Initially, there was an urgency last year to complete the work ahead of spring and summer festivals that usually draw large crowds at Riverfront. But when the pandemic broke out, the project returned to a nonaccelerated timeline, Johnson said.

People have been taking advantage of the newly renovated park, Johnson said.

"You can go out there any day of the week and see folks fishing off the pier," he said.

Costs for the shoreline and boardwalk work totaled just over $1.3 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover $438,000. However, the city is seeking $632,000 from FEMA, but that has not yet been approved by the agency, Johnson said.

Price tag for the berm removal was $220,000.

The money for the work came from the city's Disaster Fund and bonds from a special financing district.

Councilman Bob King hopes to see Riverfront eventually return to its full use. He pointed out the new parking that will come from the city's $8 million pedestrian bridge, which will make Riverfront accessible from the north end.

The bridge, which is currently under construction, will be 800 feet long and 20 feet wide, stretching across across Noisette Creek. It will also feature an event space over the creek.

"When we get through this crisis, we’ll be able to draw a lot of people over there," King said.

The upkeep at Riverfront also ties into the redevelopment happening elsewhere on the old Navy base, including the refurbishment of old military buildings.

The base's Admiral's House, also known as Quarters A, has been transformed for future use by the city as a bed-and-breakfast.

Quarters K, an old building that housed officer families, was revitalized several years ago to be what's become a popular North Charleston wedding venue. Adjacent to that building is Quarters L, also a refurbished event space, Johnson said.

Separately, an engineering firm is partnering with the city on a master plan to redevelopment property to north side of the base. The pedestrian bridge being built will connect Riverfront Park with a corridor of mid-rise development to include apartments and restaurants.

Jerry Lahm, president of the Olde North Charleston Neighborhood Council, said he is glad to see renovations coming to the park. He feels projects around the park will generate more investment while also beautifying the area.