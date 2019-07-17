More than 100 North Charleston demonstrators stood in solidarity with thousands across the country Wednesday to denounce gun violence.

Dressed in all black as a sign of unity, children and community leaders held posters that read "books not guns" as they marched through North Charleston's Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood to raise awareness.

The event was hosted by the Metanoia Community Development Corp., a nonprofit that addresses housing affordability and other issues in North Charleston. The nonprofit joined nearly 200 Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools nationwide in what is known as the National Day of Social Action.

CDF Freedom Schools partner with nonprofits like Metanoia and municipalities across the nation to host summer enrichment programs. Every year, one day during the six-week summer initiative is dedicated to social action issues.

Wednesday's event, which began at the Chicora Elementary School, aimed to raise awareness around gun violence and featured short speeches and calls to action by community and city leaders.

Those personally impacted by gun violence also offered testimonies. North Charleston resident Keith Smalls recalled the loss of his son, Amarai Roper-Smalls, who was killed several years ago by 15-year-old in the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood.

Roper-Smalls' father fought back tears as he questioned how could a teenager could obtain a firearm.

"I never thought I would be in this position," Smalls said. "Every day is difficult. I still wish he was here with me."

Smalls is not alone.

Of the 34 homicides investigated in the tri-county area so far in 2019, some 15 have fallen under the jurisdiction of the North Charleston Police Department, according to a Post and Courier database. That's about 44 percent of them.

All but two of those 15 North Charleston cases have involved a firearm as the weapon.

North Charleston was at 11 homicides at this time last year and 24 and 17 homicides at this time in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

To date, 2019 is on track to become the third-deadliest year, dating back to 2010, in terms of number of reported North Charleston homicides.

In early February, 35-year-old Exavier Washington died after he was shot to death inside a Cherokee Place-neighborhood home, North Charleston police said. The shooting was reported after a woman called 911 and said a bullet had torn through her neighboring Kraft Avenue apartment in broad daylight, around 2:15 p.m.

Treance Thaddeus Smalls, 21, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with Washington’s slaying. South Carolina records show that Smalls, of North Charleston, was on probation at the time following a 2017 conviction for unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He also had pending charges of drug possession and other weapons-related charges that originated from an August arrest, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.

Meanwhile, with 35 slayings, 2017 remains the deadliest year on record, surpassing the previous record of 32 homicides which was set the year before, according to the database.

In recent years, North Charleston city officials, including Police Chief Reggie Burgess, have joined in community awareness events similar to “Protect Children, Not Guns” effort.

Burgess, who attended the event, has led and marched in what the department has dubbed “Stop the Violence” marches. During these events, the chief and a crowd of demonstrators march through neighborhoods at the center of the city’s struggle with gun violence.

Participants say support groups are key in bringing normalcy to the community.

"Those things ultimately are the things that are the long term cure for gun violence," said the Rev. Bill Sanfield, Metanoia CEO. "We have to change the circumstances in which gun violence occurs."

While the event was centered around a difficult topic, it offered moments of hope and encouragement. At one point, children held up "stop gun violence" posters while Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" played over the sound system.

Event organizer Stacy Brown, director of operations for Metanoia's Youth Leadership Program, said the goal was to honor those lost to gun violence, but also uplift the community.

"It's good to have your vision come to fruition with such a disheartening topic," she said.

Wednesday's protesters felt part of the solution to making their community safer..

Tahiem Watkins, 10, attends the Freedom School and marched alongside his mother. He said in order for violence to cease, the neighborhood must work to keep kids from being exposed to guns.

He believed the march conveyed a resounding message.

"People can see we're trying to make a change," Watkins said.