North Charleston communities to form mutual aid network for disaster relief

Low-wealth communities are more vulnerable during disasters, partially due to lack of information caused by a disconnect between government agencies and residents.

That's why a new effort is underway to empower neighborhoods, equipping them with "block captains" who serve as sources of information and supplies during crises.

“We are giving them a leg up before the emergency strikes," said Omar Muhammad, president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities.

South Carolina will work to strengthen disaster response in several Lowcountry neighborhoods using funding from a new grant.

The name of the $200,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant is "Strengthening Environmental communities for disaster risk reduction, response and recovery in South Carolina." Those who worked on the proposal include the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, University of South Carolina, Clemson University, the College of Charleston and the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities.

The communities include the seven North Charleston areas represented by LAMC, as well as Rosemont, which is in the city of Charleston.

"Once we show that this can work, we plan to scale it regionally, and then statewide, and then this model can be picked up nationally," Muhammad said.

The project consists of four trainings. The first three will be for point people in each community, and the last for environmental justice organizers elsewhere in the state. The trainings will start in the latter part of this year or early next year.

A total 18 people will be trained, which includes 12 community members and six environmental justice leaders.

The effort will focus on four types of disasters in particular: hurricanes, flooding, chemical releases and pandemics.

Participants will learn about the risks of mold, how to stop it from growing, and the signs of a healthy home. There will also be a big focus on weatherizing homes, which includes sealing doors and windows. Residents will learn how to improve insulation so that elements can't get in and heating and cooling doesn't escape the home.

This helps protect the home from damage but also improves energy efficiency. Some energy companies, such as Dominion Energy, will do audits and recommend more efficient lights and appliances.

Dr. Donald Porter, director of graduate studies and professor with USC's Arnold School of Public Health, is helping to create the trainings. He said the goal is work alongside community partners to identify issues and use science to create tools that effect change.

There is also a need to help communities access credible information during emergencies, Porter said. The tremendous volume of data at federal and state government levels don't often trickle down into communities, he said.

"That is not a criticism of our government agencies and leaders, but a challenge we will work to address," Porter said. "By working alongside our communities, community leaders and residents, they can empower themselves to be the conduit of the critical and timely information and take appropriate action."

DHEC plays a critical role in serving as a trusted resource of information during crises. But many African American communities don't trust public health agencies due to the government's history of discriminatory practices.

This results in the spread of untruths, Muhammad said. In the pandemic's early stages in the Lowcountry, "one of the things were we hearing is that 'Black people could not get COVID,'” Muhammad said.

The grant will also help address food insecurity. Clemson hopes to expand its Food Access Map covering the Upstate to a statewide resource that identifies food resources.

The pandemic helped inspire the proposal. Months ago, nonprofits and government agencies worked to distribute masks, hand sanitizers and other supplies. With the mutual aid network in place, organizers will save time in trying to lock down distribution locations.

The effort was also inspired by a chemical leak that occurred late last year. When the incident occurred at the Lanxess facility on King Street Extension, many residents didn't know how to shelter in place, Muhammad said.

Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.