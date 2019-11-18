North Charleston City Council's sole newcomer has big plans for the council district, which includes a chunk of Dorchester Road, one of the region's most congested corridors.

Jerome Heyward said a top priority for District 5, which includes Dorchester Road and a western portion of the city along the Ashley River, will be improving traffic conditions. He said he would like to see the city conduct a traffic study that would reveal solutions.

“As I canvass the area, that’s a priority for the people," he said.

Heyward was voted to the council's District 5 seat, capturing 48 percent of the vote to oust incumbent Todd Olds, who captured 42 percent.

During the city's elections earlier this month, most of North Charleston City Council's 10 members were returned to their seats. Many already have served for more than a decade. Heyward bucked that trend and will serve as the council's only new face.

Olds, who was seeking a third four-year term, filed a protest after the election, but withdrew it before it went before the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

On Monday, he declined to speak further about the election, other than to congratulate Heyward on his victory.

Heyward is a New York native and moved to Charleston at age 15. He graduated from Baptist Hill High School before entering law enforcement and established a 14-year career with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Afterward, he began work as a lobbyist as local government consultant.

Heyward's district covers stretches from Rourk Street to the Jericho on the Ashley subdivision and covers several subdivisions near the Ashley River, along with shopping plazas and the city's new senior center. A handful of the neighborhoods have struggled with poverty and crime.

As part of an effort to address traffic, Heyward said he hopes to bring county and state representatives to the table to avoid "finger pointing" and find real solutions for improving local roads.

Regarding crime, Heyward noted the city's police department has done well in addressing the issue in recent years, but he said the city should give the department more support. He said the city also should consider other programs that have worked in other cities nationwide.

Before he is sworn into office in January, Heyward said he plans to tour Chicago, where gun violence has long been a long-standing issue, and at least one other city in a self-funded trip to examine ways they have addressed crime.

He added that he'd like to see North Charleston officers perform walking patrols through neighborhoods, a practice that he found efficient in his law enforcement days.

“You build relationships versus making enemies," he said.

In addition to the City Council seat, Heyward serves on the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

In 2018, he was selected to replace Andy Savage to serve on the authority. His bid for that seat also brought to light his financial woes. During that time, Heyward owed $334,367 in federal taxes. Government records currently show the recently elected councilman owes $207,000 in federal taxes, as well as additional funds in state taxes.

Heyward said he's on a payment plan with the state, adding, "I have never missed a payment."

As Olds' tenure on City Council concludes, he pointed to several accomplishments during the past eight years, including a new senior center, community center, satellite college campus, dog park, speed humps and sidewalks added in District 5 neighborhoods. He estimated their cumulative value at $20 million.

Olds was a fiscal conservative voice on council, and he said that's his biggest concern for the city moving forward.

"We need to be mindful of the purse," he said. "Not the purse of the council, but the purse of the people.”