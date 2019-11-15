Melvina McTire raised 12 grandchildren in her North Charleston home of 20 years, but the space holding those memories could be lost.

Her home is near Interstate 526, and McTire on Thursday saw plans for the highway's widening.

She's concerned about where she'll end up if she is displaced because her current home is also near the bus route, which she depends on to get to work. Her church is right down the street.

"I'm like a tree," she said, "I want to be rooted."

McTire was among several dozen people who attended Thursday's meeting — one of six public information sessions — on the Lowcountry Corridor West project, which seeks to expand Interstate 526, a portion of Interstate 26, and improve several interchanges between Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley and Virginia Avenue in North Charleston.

At the community drop-in, held inside a North Charleston church that could itself be displaced by the massive project, guests spoke with state Department of Transportation officials about how the project will impact neighborhoods. Residents worried over the handful of elderly residents who'll be displaced by the massive endeavor, which aims to alleviate traffic in the region.

Thursday's meeting featured a video presentation and maps that outlined alternatives for the project, which stretches 9 miles and could displace 115 families. At a rights-of-way station, residents searched their addresses in a GIS-based system to see if their property could be impacted by the $1.1 billion project.

The state has also opened an office on Rivers Avenue to take questions from the community.

"We want to be as transparent as possible," said Joy Riley, project manager for DOT.

Riley acknowledged residents are concerned about losing their homes, but most have been pleased with being able to get information at community meetings, she said.

Four residential communities — Russelldale, Ferndale, Liberty Park and Highland Terrace — will be most heavily impacted by the massive project.

Some residents who may not be displaced still expressed concern for those who'll be relocated.

Peter and Caroline Russell say they likely won't be relocated from their Taylor Street home, considering its distance from the interstate. But they have sympathy for elderly residents who'll have to leave. It will be physically and emotionally challenging for those residents to move from homes they've lived in their entire lives, said Caroline Russell.

"That's my main concern," she said.

The state has said it is considering creating housing inside the neighborhoods where displaced residents could live in their communities.

The plan will also impact businesses and houses of worship.

Life Changers Covenant Ministries, a church that has resided in the Russelldale neighborhood for 10 years, boasts 150 members and maintains ministries for youths, couples, men and women.

The church features several classrooms, a computer lab and bookstore, and recently opened a new sanctuary.

One plan for the highway project has church property designated as space for new rights of way, while another plan leaves the church outside the designated zone.

Apostle Charlie Redish and Marian Redish, who co-pastor the congregation, are hoping for the latter plan.

"We'll pray, and trust God," Marian Redish said.

Two alternatives are being considered for the project. Both call for widening I-526 to eight lanes and redesigning the I-26 interchange.

The road project could be put out to bid in 2023, and it could be completed by 2028.

A final drop-in meeting will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Area Convention Center.