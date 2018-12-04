The former North Charleston church volunteer accused of sexually assaulting at least 14 children in a three-month span is also under investigation in North Carolina, officials there confirmed Tuesday.

Jacop Hazlett, 28, of West Ashley, faces eight counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is named as a defendant in a Dorchester County civil suit alleging he molested "numerous" children, between ages 3 and 5, under his care as a volunteer at a NewSpring Church's children's ministry.

Most recently, an incident report from the Davidson Police Department indicated that a 7-year-old boy reported to staff at Davidson Elementary School that he had been assaulted between August and November 2017 at a private residence. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault were not immediately made available. Public records indicate that Hazlett lived in Mooresville at the time, which is about 10 miles from Davidson.

Cristina Shaul, spokeswoman for the town of Davidson, North Carolina, told The Post and Courier that the allegation was brought to their attention Monday and that the investigation is ongoing. Hazlett has not been charged in North Carolina as of Tuesday afternoon.

After eventually relocating to South Carolina, Hazlett worked as a volunteer chaperone in a children's ministry at the North Charleston campus of NewSpring Church, located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, from March through November, a church spokesperson said.

Court records and arrest affidavits indicate surveillance footage from "the Treehouse" room where Hazlett worked showed the volunteer escorting eight toddler-aged boys individually to the bathroom where he can be seen assaulting them.

The footage dates back to September, authorities said. Church staff were made aware of at least one of the incidents by parents of one of the children Nov. 26 and reported the allegation, along with their video footage observations, to the North Charleston Police Department.

Suzanne Swift, spokeswoman for NewSpring Church, previously told The Post and Courier that the church was fully cooperating with law enforcement and that Hazlett had passed all pre-screening procedures — including a background check, "detailed" training and queries through national sex offender databases — and that NewSpring stood by its protocols, adding that it would "do what it takes to increase our ability to provide a safe church experience for children."

Several Charleston-area attorneys have also said they are representing families with children who reported they were assaulted by Hazlett and are exploring civil action against the church and Hazlett. One complaint, which alleged Hazlett sexually abused at least 14 kids, has been filed in Dorchester County’s Court of Common Pleas.