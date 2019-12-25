While many houses of worship sit mostly vacant throughout the week, one sanctuary is making use of its empty building space.

After launching an effort years ago to house disaster relief workers, Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston has turned its attention to mission groups.

Under its Holy City Missions endeavor, the church has nearly 30 beds and 75 cots available to organizations seeking an affordable place to stay as they help the region's homeless, hungry and hurting.

“We turned vacant classrooms into bunk-rooms," said the Rev. Erik Grayson, pastor of Aldersgate.

After the 2015 floods, the S.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church hired a disaster recovery coordinator who, based out of Aldersgate, led recuperation efforts in the Charleston region.

As the church began opening its doors to teams engaging in storm cleanup, members saw a number of youth groups, nonprofits and faith organizations who'd come to the region for missionary work.

“They just needed an affordable place to stay," Grayson said. "We felt God calling us to form a hospitality ministry.”

The church began offering its facility free-of-charge to those aiming to do community service in the region and, in its first year, Holy City Missions welcomed 500 people to Aldersgate.

Under the initiative, which operates as first come, first served, guests bring their own bedding and food, but the church offers beds, a kitchen, dining space and a shower trailer.

Guests don't pay lodging fees, but they are encouraged to leave love offerings that help with maintenance and utility costs.

Some church leaders had reservations over the new project. The church's secretary, Stephanie Zartman, was uncomfortable about having people stay overnight at the religious facility. But as she saw groups coming and engaging in life-changing work, such as building affordable houses, it opened her eyes to the need.

She recognized that accomplishing the work can be challenging, considering that hotel prices can be out of reach for many large groups.

"We make it possible for mission teams to afford to do God’s work," said Zartman, who serves as the coordinator for Holy City Missions.

Visitors have ranged from groups of Quakers to college students. For teams in search of something to do, the church connects them with nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, Lowcountry Food Bank, the Recycle Glove Thrift Shop, and various other organizations.

Nadine Carmon, founder of Recycle Glove Thrift Shop on Remount Road, has benefited from the assistance provided by Holy City Missions guests.

Carmon's nonprofit dates back to 2013. She started it after doing an 18-month prison stint and recovering from 20 years of drug addiction. She credits God for her life's transformation.

“I went from poisonous coke to holy hope,” she said.

The thrift store offers clothes, baby products, furniture and other items at discounted prices. She also provides job interview apparel and school uniforms free of charge to residents.

“Whenever the need arises, we just go ahead and provide it," she said. "The Lord gives me a prompting, and I move on it.”

Going forward, the Aldersgate pastor hopes to develop a curriculum for groups where they can visit Charleston's historical sites and learn about the region's ties to slavery. He wants to incorporate a reflection component where he can discuss with guests the city's economic history and racism from a theological perspective.

Additionally, to better accommodate guests, the church is raising funds to install showers inside the church.

Located on Remount Road in North Charleston, Aldersgate rests in a diverse, largely low-income community where the church serves as a warming shelter, operates a food pantry, and engages in other community-oriented ministries.