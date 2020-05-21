North Charleston chief responds to bias allegations in recent traffic stop, hotel incident

For the first time since a video surfaced of North Charleston police officers detaining the grandson of a former Charleston city councilman earlier this month, department leaders have responded to allegations made by activists that the incident and two others represent racial profiling and unnecessary use of force.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess issued his response in a 21-minute YouTube video during which he reiterates the department's dedication to fair policing and protecting public safety without bias.

"The North Charleston Police Department works every day to provide a safe and secure community for all of its citizens," Burgess said. "We don't see colors in the police department. The only color we deal with is red. Red tells us where crime is at and we're going to go to the crime."

The incidents in question involve 21-year-old Joshua Lewis, grandson of former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr.

The younger Lewis' first encounter with police was a traffic stop at 10:34 p.m. May 7 in which he was pulled over for "an inoperable drivers side tag light" and detained. The Lewis family and activists contend the young man was dragged out of his car and handled roughly by officers after one of them claimed they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. An older cousin was in the car with him and witnessed the police activity.

Officers later found "shake," small bits of marijuana plant material but not enough to charge someone for possession, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, who responded to follow up questions sent by The Post and Courier.

They also found "several $20 bills and several $100 bills" in the car, Burgess said. That money was left in the vehicle by officers, Deckard said.

Joshua Lewis was released following the stop with a warning for the nonfunctioning tag light and a ticket for not having his driver's license on him.

The second police encounter happened May 9 at 12:50 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites, 7429 Stafford Road. A portion of that encounter was captured on video by a hotel guest. The footage shows Joshua Lewis being held on the ground by officers. He is handcuffed. An officer picks him up off the ground and puts him into what activists have called a "chokehold" before slamming the 21-year-old against a wall.

According to police incident reports, officers saw a dark Dodge Ram pickup “driving recklessly” around a sedan and then heard “several shots” from that area. They then tracked one of the vehicles, a silver Jaguar, to the Country Inn and Suites on Stafford Road, where a clerk said she didn't know if the Jaguar belonged to any guests and that two people pried their way into the hotel and ran into a room.

Officers inquired about who rented the room and the clerk told them Joshua Lewis, Burgess said. Officers went to the room and knocked on the door, but the occupants were slow to come to the door and after one of them opened it slightly, it was shut again.

On their second knock on the door Joshua Lewis answered and identified himself as the person who rented the room, the chief said. Officers saw at least seven others in the room and had everyone leave the room. But Lewis started to "stiffen up," Burgess said.

"When he stiffened up, officers actually placed him in a detention, to handcuff him, and while this is going on the other officers escorted all the other occupants out," he said. "And everybody was laid down. They were handcuffed, they were searched" and then questioned. The occupants of the room, including two minors, were in violation of state orders limiting gathering sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Officers smelled an odor of marijuana in the room but none was found. Everyone was released without arrest.

The hotel's night manager asked officers to get everyone from room 201 out of the hotel and officers obliged, Burgess said.

Eventually Lewis left the hotel in a blue Ford Escape with three others, but the Escape later returned and Lewis retrieved something from the Jaguar, the chief said.

While looking inside the SUV, which had been pulled over, an officer saw the butt of a pistol-grip shotgun between the legs of the vehicle's occupants.

Officers took the gun for safe keeping and no one was arrested. Checks later determined it had not been used in a crime or fired recently.

"As the chief of police, it is with utmost confidence that this, as any allegation of misconduct, will be properly investigated through a fair and stringent process," Burgess said.

When Burgess and other department leaders received information on May 12 about the incidents, the department started its internal investigation, the chief said.

"We never received any external complaint," he said. "No one came from the outside, here, to actually do a formal complaint. We self-initiated ourselves."

On May 12, North Charleston Councilman Ron Brinson reached out to Charleston Councilman Keith Waring and invited Waring and the elder Lewis to meet with Burgess, Brinson and police executive staff to talk about the stops. The chief said they received no response.

Reacting to the video, the elder Lewis said he had "no confidence" in what Burgess said.

"No person should be treated the way my grandson was treated, whether they’re a criminal or not," he said. "I just hope North Charleston City Council will come to their senses and conduct the (racial bias) audit."

On Tuesday, the former councilman and several area activists,including Charleston Branch NAACP President Dot Scott; the Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, vice president of religious affairs and external relations for the National Action Network; members of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry; and other gathered to call on North Charleston officials to hire an outside firm to conduct a racial bias audit of the police force.

Last year, a similar audit of the Charleston Police Department found signs of racial disparities and several deficiencies in training, leadership development, the complaints process and other areas. Auditors made dozens of recommendations on how to improve the force.