A North Charleston businesses owner was arrested Monday after authorities said he withheld more than $154,000 in state taxes from employee wages over a four-year period.
James Walker, 50, who owns Lawn O Green Inc., was arrested by S.C. Department of Revenue officials on five counts of failing to collect or pay withholding tax. Authorities allege that, between 2012 and 2016, Walker failed to pay $154,165 of taxes withheld to South Carolina, according to SCDOR.
As of Monday afternoon, Walker was jailed at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He faces up to five years in prison and fines up to $10,000 per count, authorities said.