North Charleston begins talks on how to spend $12M in pandemic relief funds

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city has begun discussing how it wants to spend $12 million in COVID-19 relief funds, hoping to financially support nonprofits that help people in need.

North Charleston received the money last week from the U.S. Department of Treasury, said Warren Newton, the city's finance director. The funds are a component of the federal government's American Rescue Plan, aimed at revitalizing local economies.

The city said it is awaiting guidance from the Treasury Department on how the money can be spent, particularly on whether it can be used for items such as community centers and sidewalks.

But ideas floated by city staff and council members during the May 20 Finance Committee meeting included city reimbursements for lost revenues from the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, and hospitality and accommodations taxes.

"We could probably take $5 million of it immediately and reimburse ourselves," Newton said.

Permitted uses of the money include offsetting economic losses, supporting small businesses and nonprofits, funding public health infrastructure, providing premium pay to essential workers, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Overall, the city believes it lost roughly $25 million in revenue during the pandemic, Newton said.

Mayor Keith Summey said he'd like to see some money spent to support nonprofits that have aided the city's homeless community during the COVID-19 crisis.

He also said North Charleston wants to work with Charleston County to transform the old prisoner prerelease center on Leeds Avenue into a space that could house homeless individuals.

“It's going to take some renovations," Summey said.

The mayor also committed to supporting the Community Resource Center, a nonprofit with locations in Summerville and North Charleston. The North Charleston site hosts regular food distributions on the city's southern end. Summey said the city plans to give the group $25,000 as a start and will see how the center uses the funds.

“I will ensure you the first check that’ll be written will be written to them," Summey said at the finance meeting.

North Charleston Councilman Jerome Heyward was pleased to hear the mayor's plan to support the facility.

"Those guys reach thousands of people a week," Heyward said.

Jonathan "Shakem" Thrower, co-founder of the North Charleston resource center, said the facility is well-deserving of the financial support.

While many businesses and nonprofit organizations shuttered doors amid the pandemic, the resource center remained open, even putting its volunteers' lives at risk to help those in need, Thrower said.

The need for food was especially prevalent when the virus began its spread throughout the state. The North Charleston center, located in a federally designated food desert due to the lack of access to healthy foods, saw a dramatic increase in the center's number of attendees.

“We went from doing 200 cars to 800 to 900 cars a week," Thrower said.

The new funding will not only help the Community Resource Center sustain its food giveaways, but the center also plans to reinstate initiatives that halted during the pandemic, including the facility's afterschool program and financial literacy courses.

“It’ll help us go back to our original business model," Thrower said.

Regarding city operations, North Charleston will also look at a way it can reward hourly employees who stuck with the city, Summey said.

“It wasn’t easy for them, but they did," he said.

Overall, the city expects $24 million in pandemic relief money. A second tranche of $12 million is expected to arrive in May 2022, Summey said.

North Charleston has until December 2024 to spend its first batch of funds.