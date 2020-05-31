You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

North Charleston begins 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew following Charleston's decision

  • Updated
Glass litters area by Athlete's Foot store
Buy Now

Broken glass litters the sidewalk outside The Athlete's Foot on King Street in Charleston Sunday morning after protests turned violent the night before. The store was stripped of merchandise by looters. Matthew Fortner/Staff

 By Glenn Smith gsmith@postandcourier.com

North Charleston has issued a curfew from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. in the wake of protests and damages in the area.

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to smashed storefronts in downtown Charleston. North Charleston also reported damage, with police saying four stores at the Tanger Outlets had been burglarized.

"Although we do not expect any problems, we are asking businesses to voluntarily close starting at 5 p.m.," a spokesman for the city said.

"We hold the right of protest to be self-evident, and we wholeheartedly welcome peaceful demonstrations. However, civil unrest and acts of violence will not be tolerated in the City of North Charleston," he said.

Officers from the North Charleston Police Department have been deployed throughout the city to monitor against a possible repeat of Saturday night.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News