North Charleston begins 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew following Charleston's decision

North Charleston has issued a curfew from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. in the wake of protests and damages in the area.

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to smashed storefronts in downtown Charleston. North Charleston also reported damage, with police saying four stores at the Tanger Outlets had been burglarized.

"Although we do not expect any problems, we are asking businesses to voluntarily close starting at 5 p.m.," a spokesman for the city said.

"We hold the right of protest to be self-evident, and we wholeheartedly welcome peaceful demonstrations. However, civil unrest and acts of violence will not be tolerated in the City of North Charleston," he said.

Officers from the North Charleston Police Department have been deployed throughout the city to monitor against a possible repeat of Saturday night.