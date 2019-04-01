North Charleston is now "South Goose Creek."
April Fool's!
In a prank video released Monday, several Goose Creek officials draped a massive sign over North Charleston's city hall announcing the change. Goose Creek Assistant City Administrator Daniel Moore and City Administrator Jake Broom dressed up as air conditioning workers in the video so they could "sneak in to the building" undetected.
Goose Creek Mayor Gregory Habib drove the getaway car.
Broom told The Post and Courier that the video was staged and had been planned for about two months. They filmed the heist two weeks ago.
“I wanted to do something that would show the city’s personality and our creativity,” Broom said. “It's more than just public notices on a Facebook page. Cities can be fun, too.”
Only a handful of employees from North Charleston and Goose Creek knew about the prank.
In the video, after the banner is flying high, unsuspecting North Charleston employees pulled up and couldn't believe what they saw.
'That's messed up, man," one employee exclaimed as he was walking into City Hall.
North Charleston got revenge, too. In a subsequent video released Monday, North Charleston held a staged news report where police officers arrested Moore and Broom for the prank.
Ryan Johnson, North Charleston spokesman, said he wanted to engage residents even if it's silly.
"We're real human beings who have a sense of humor like everyone else," Johnson said.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey even got involved.
"These type of antics will not be tolerated by the city of North Charleston and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Summey said jokingly in an "exclusive" interview.
Broom said the prank also had a message: Goose Creek is trying to make a name for itself.
“We’re trying to become a bigger player on the regional stage," Broom said. "We wanted something that would say 'North Charleston, you should be named after us.' We’re all about the future.”