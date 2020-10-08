North Charleston awards contract for long-awaited race bias audit of police force

North Charleston City Council voted Thursday night to hire Virginia-based firm CNA to conduct a racial bias audit of the city's police force.

Residents and activists have for years called for an audit of the department, which activists say continues to overpolice Black and Brown people.

Residents have said the move would be a long-awaited step toward restoring public trust in the department and helping correct issues within the police force.

Council's unanimous decision also occurs amid a nationwide backdrop of social unrest calling for criminal justice reform.

The city's Police Evaluation Research Committee voted unanimously Sept. 28 to recommend hiring CNA, which will charge the city just over $283,000, according to information provided at the meeting.

That cost covers the audit itself, which will take six to eight months, plus a year of help implementing the recommendations from the probe.

Committee members also considered an audit proposal by the National Police Foundation, a Virginia firm that has also conducted racial bias audits.

The Police Foundation’s proposal would have cost the city $158,000 and lasted one year and would not have included assistance in implementing recommendations.

Council members said CNA's approach was more comprehensive, and liked the idea of the firm helping the city implement the recommendations.

The CNA audit will look at a variety of topics, including a review of the department's methods for transparency, critical incident investigations, training, officer use of force, recruiting and the complaint process.

“When this is over, I hope that we would link our arms together, community and police, to make it a win-win situation for everyone," said Councilwoman Virginia Jamison.

CNA conducted a similar probe of the Charleston Police Department, but the planned North Charleston audit will cover more areas, including police interactions with youth, school resource officers and reviews of body worn cameras.

Documents outlining the scope of the probe were not available late Thursday. Officials said they would be posted online.

The process will also involve meetings with community members, though those gatherings will likely be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Council members applauded the decision as the close of one chapter and the beginning of another in the city's history.

"I’m just happy we can move past this," said Councilman Jerome Heyward.

The Rev. Cecelia D. Armstrong, an associate pastor at St. James Presbyterian Church, spoke during the public comment period and thanked City Council for moving forward with the audit.

She addressed council some months ago and talked about youths at the church who live in North Charleston. The youths say they fear for their lives when they are pulled over by police.

“Your vote tonight shows me that you heard me," she said. “I want to say thank you for declaring to our children you believe that Black lives do matter.”

Following the council’s unanimous vote for CNA to conduct the audit and help with implementation of recommendations, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he fully supports the process.

“It actually demonstrates the value of transparency,” Burgess said. “I’ve always said I came into (law enforcement) to help people. Thirty-one years later, I'm still doing the same thing."

He hopes going through the audit will not only help the department see what it needs to be doing better but also how to improve upon practices that are working well.

The chief vowed the department would be involved with the audit and support anything that needs to be done.

Burgess also supported the council's decision to pay for CNA to stay for the implementation phase.

The department has already gone through a similar, albeit more limited, process.

After a U.S. Department of Justice collaborative reform effort was canceled in 2017, the National Police Foundation came in to provide technical assistance to city police on proposed reforms, the chief said.

While Burgess said he doesn't doubt his department could faithfully implement any and all audit recommendations, he knows it's important for public trust to see an independent, outside organization assisting.

As the audit process comes underway, the chief said he remains committed to the mission of public safety.

"We'll still be out there working hard to keep our citizens safe in their communities," Burgess said.